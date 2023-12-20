Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan talks about his love for playing with marbles as a kid

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his childhood days when he was quite fond of playing with marbles. He also revealed what he would do with the marbles that he would win in the game.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls playing with marbles in his childhood

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with roll-over contestant Abhishek Pareek at the hot seat. After Abhishek Pareek’s exit, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Abhishek Chauhan from Ujjain to the hot seat. Abhishek introduced himself as a student preparing for government exams. He faced the first question and it was related to marbles. This made the host revisit his childhood days when he used to play with marbles.

Sr Bachchan shared, “I would keep all the marbles that I used to win in my pocket and roam around with them. The sound that they would make used to depict that I have won something big. There was one marble that we would call Sodri. Sodri was the same marble that was put on the mouth of a soda bottle. After finishing our soda, we would take out that Sodri and play with it.”

The Piku actor then turned to the audience and asked if they knew about Sodri. When most of them answered in a negative, he joked, “Bata diya aapne hamari umar kitni ho gayi hai.”

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Meanwhile, the first contestant, Abhishek, was carrying three roses with him. The host teased him about the same and asked about its significance. The participant revealed that they are a gift from his loving wife, Priyanka. Sr. Bachchan then praised Abhishek’s wife for such a sweet gesture.

Later on, the host asked Priyanka to share the special reason behind gifting roses to her husband. She revealed that the roses were actually for him but her better half kept them for himself. Big B immediately stood up from his chair and took the roses from the contestant.

Abhishek Pareek faced a question for Rs 25 lakhs. But he was unsure about its answer and so, he decided to quit the show. Abhishek took home Rs 12,50,000.

Speaking about Abhishek Chauhan, after losing all his lifelines, he got stuck on a question worth Rs 1,60,000. He quit the game and took home Rs 80,000.

