Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan talks about Jaya Bachchan’s short height; ‘Unhein bhi gardan utha kar dekhna padta hai’

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw Mayank from Mahendragarh, Haryana making it to the hot seat after attempting Fastest Fingers First. Upon his selection, the little contestant got emotional and burst into tears. Mayank played an amazing game and became the youngest contestant to win Rs 1 crore on the show. He also engaged in a fun conversation with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with Namish taking an exit and Mayank getting a warm welcome on the hot seat. Big B consoled the kid participant as he moved into tears after getting selected. He then talked about his background and revealed that his father is a Head Constable in Delhi police. The 8th-standard child also proudly mentioned how his dad’s position benefits him. He stated, “I don’t stand in line. In fact, the line starts from the place where I stand. Nobody messes with me.”

Furthermore, Mayank opened up on his inhibitions regarding height. He disclosed that people make fun of his short height. He quoted, “When I stand, someone would stand in front of me, who is very tall and I would get covered.”

Mr. Bachchan said that this happens to him also. The 12-year-old contestant then asked how it was possible as he is very tall. To this, the host shared, “Mere saath ulta hota hai. Hamari jo patni ji hain woh aapki height ki hain. Unko bhi gardan uthakar mujhe dekhna padhta hai.” (Opposite happens with me. My wife is of your height. So, she also has to up her neck to look at me). Mayank said that his parents always motivate him not to pay attention to his height and focus on gaining knowledge. He stated that the sky was the limit for him.

Mayank created history by successfully managing to win Rs 1 crore on the show and emerging as the first contestant to attempt the Rs 7 crore question. He became the rollover contestant.

