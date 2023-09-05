Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan talks about playing KBC on moon

The latest episodes of the quiz game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming new contestant Dr Apurva Malhotra. She went on to play the game well but got stuck at the 11th question and even lost all of her lifelines. As she was not willing to take a risk, Apurva returned home with a prize money of Rs. 3,20,000. Later, Big B welcomed another contestant Jaskaran Singh on the hotseat and the two got into a discussion over Elon Musk’s space project and playing KBC on the moon one day.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about playing KBC on the moon

In the middle of the game , host Amitabh Bachchan started talking about Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s space project with participant Jaskaran Singh, thinking about taking the show to the moon. The OG Don actor praised Musk and opened up on his space project saying, “He is an incredible human being and he keeps inventing things. Unhone ne maan liya hai ki agla aavishkar space pe hoga aur wohi jaake rehna hoga (He has decided that our next invention will be in space and we all will settle there in future). The way things are going now, it will all become true soon, and if it actually happens one day we will be playing Kaun Banega Crorepati on the moon.”

Take a look at the promo of KBC 15

We even witnessed some emotional moments on the show as Jaskaran starts sharing his struggle stories with Big B. He shared that he hails from an interior part of Punjab with his village located just a kilometre away from the borders of Pakistan. Singh further revealed that his father works as a caterer while his grandparents run a chole bhature stall and kirana (groceries) shop respectively and they all are working hard for him to complete his education. He is at present pursuing graduation in Economics and will soon start preparing for his civil services exams and will appear for the same next year. Singh further revealed he has to travel 4 hours every day to reach college and is one of the people to actually study in a college.

The 21-year-old contestant shared his dreams of earning enough money to be able to give a better life to his family and relocate them to a better place with better amenities. The game resumed and Jaskarn managed to win Rs 1,60,000 without using lifelines and becoming a rollover contestant for the next day.

More about KBC 15

In the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, we will see Jaskaran becoming the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore. It will be interesting if the ambitious village boy manages to crack the ultimate 7 crore question or not. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

