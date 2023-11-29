Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes contestant from Bhopal, ‘Hum jamai raja hain wahan ke’

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with rollover participant Mayank continuing his game. He won Rs 1 crore and became the youngest contestant to attain this feat. As he took the exit, Amitabh Bachchan invited two more juniors- Ayushmaan Jai from Patna and Aniruddh Sahu from Bhopal—to the hot seat.

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes contestant from Jaya Bachchan’s hometown

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw two more kid participants showcasing their brilliance on the hot seat. Big B played Fastest Fingers First and invited Ayushmaan Jai from Patna, Bihar, to the hot seat. During his interaction with the host, the class 8 student shared that he aspires to become a scientist and invent time travel. He said that he would become famous by learning about Newton’s discoveries even before him.

Ayushmaan used his first lifeline Audience Poll for a question worth Rs 40,000. The question was as follows: Connecting the cities of Patna and Hajipur over which river is the Mahatma Gandhi Setu built? The little contestant went with the audience's choice and selected option D) Ganga. He managed to win the money.

Ayushmaan Jai again got stuck on a question of Rs 80,000. He used Gyanastra and flipped the question. However, his guess for the previous question came out to be correct. For a question of Rs 1,60,000, the kid participant took the help of the Ask The Expert helpline.

After successfully winning Rs 6,40,000, Ayushmaan faced a question worth Rs 12,50,000. It was as follows: Which Nobel laureate is the youngest recipient in the Physics category, being awarded at the age of 25 along with his father? Ayushmaan Jai opted for the wrong choice and took home Rs 3,20,000.

After Ayushmaan’s exit, Mr. Bachchan welcomed Aniruddh Sahu from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to the hot seat. The host gave a special welcome to the 10th standard student and said, “Yeh hain Bhopal ke, jahan ke hum jamai raja hain (He is from Bhopal, the place where I am the son-in-law of).” Aniruddh played the initial questions of the game, and the episode came to an end.

