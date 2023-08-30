Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's comic take on contestant Varun Kesarwani's wife's cleaning obsession

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, we witnessed two different contestants Harsha Verma and Sagar Mishra. Harsha who was the rollover contestant for the previous episode won a cash prize of Rs 12,50,000 after quitting the game while Sagar walked away with the prize money of Rs 3,20,000 after giving a wrong answer. Later, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed a new contestant Varun Kesarwani who spilled the beans on his wife’s obsession with cleaning which made Big B give a hilarious response.

Amitabh Bachchan’s comic take on a wife’s Obsession with cleaning

In the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestant Varun Kesarwani opens up with Big B about his wife Kanika’s OCD problem. He tells Big B how his wife has a keeda (bug) for cleaning while the latter too gives a hilarious response on a wife’s obsession to maintain cleanliness and sanity. The Jhund actor says , “Aap bataye kaun si hai aisi patni hai jisko safai ka keeda nahi hota (You tell me which wife does not have a bug for cleaning ).”

Take a look at the promo of KBC 15

The contestant had given a warm introduction to his wife as he was welcomed by the host to the hot seat. Big B asks him about the fractured hand of his wife’s hand which was fractured. Kanika tells him that she ended up fracturing her hand during an accident while Varun interrupts her and goes on to narrate a small story blaming her cleaning obsession behind the accident. He further narrated that once during the monsoon season, he was unable to hand over the garbage collector in the morning and his wife who cannot tolerate dirt decided to go down and give the garbage herself. It was raining so heavily and as soon as she went down she slipped on the floor and ended up badly injuring her hand. Kanika tells Big B that now her hand is better than before.

The game begins and Varun Kesarwani easily manages to answer the first few questions without using any of his lifelines which bags him an amount of Rs 10,0000. However, the hooter rang soundly and the game ended for the day. Kesarwani becomes the rollover contestant for the next day and it will be interesting to see the amount of cash money he manages to takes home.

More about KBC 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is living up to its theme of upgrade and update. The upcoming episodes will be more fun and exciting. One can catch the latest episodes of the show on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

