Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's Gujarati banter with a contestant is unmissable

In previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, we witnessed contestant Yojana Yadav on the hot seat with host Amitabh Bachchan. Yojana played the game well but unfortunately gave a wrong answer and thus she returned home with a prize money of only Rs 3,20,000. A fresh game started with Big B welcoming contestant Chirav Chanda to the hot seat. Host Amitabh Bachchan ends up getting into a hilarious banter with the contestant in Gujarati.

Amitabh Bachchan’s hilarious Gujarati banter with contestant

In the middle of the game, contestant Chirav Chanda asks the Sholay actor to shower some praises on his mother in Gujarati language saying, “Tamari smile mhane bahu gamhi (I really like your smile).” Big B repeats the line leaving the mother-son duo delighted. Later, Chirav ends up making a hilarious invitation request to all the Gujarati people to stay in Mr Bachchan’s house whenever they visit Mumbai. The OG Don actor gives a sly smile with a hilarious reply to the demand, “Sir aap phase denge humko aise Poora Gujarat aa jayega hamare ghar (You will trap me and now entire Gujrarat will show up at my house).”

Take a look at the promo of KBC 15

The 80-year-old actor further added, “Toh joh inhone kaha hai uss baat ko hum mantey hai lekin poora nahi kar payengey (So I will accept his demand but I would not be able to fulfil it.)” Sooryavansha actor enquires the contestant about his Gujarati accent further praising it and asks if he could use any other Gujarati words other than the usual ones. The Jhund actor further recalled that whenever he used to come out of his house there used to be good snakes written on the boards of the shop in Gujarat and he used to wonder how can people eat snakes. Later, someone told him that it was snacks, not snakes.

The contestant Chirav Chanda plays the game well and even manages to win the Super Sandook Round. He even shares with Mr Bachchan how he used to watch his movies after he bunked school. He played the round of Rs 25,00,000 but could not guess the answer so decided to quit the game. He walked away with a prize money of Rs 12,50,000 and the game ended for the day.

More about KBC 15

The audience cannot wait for the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 as the season will crown its first 1 crore winner. The contestant Jaskaran will now go on to attempt the final 7 crore question. Catch these exciting episodes on 4th and 5th September at 9 pm on Sony TV.

