Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's quirky reply to contestant's demand is what you need to read

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 has been grabbing all the limelight ever since its first episode aired. Apart from just the changes in the game format, even legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has upgraded his hosting skills and style. In every episode, we witness Mr Bachchan more energetic than before with the way he always positively interacts with the contestants and audience. In recent episodes, Big B had a quirky reply to a contestant’s demand which left everyone in splits.

A contestant requests host Amitabh Bachchan to be lenient with him

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati a contestant Abhishek Garg asks host Amitabh Bachchan to be lenient with him due to him having the same name as his son to which Big B replied, “I can even call you Abhishek but it would remind me of my son so I will have to keep going home, I will feel where did he go, what he must be doing now, what must be happening in their life, my focus will always be there.” Big B further said he will keep thinking about his son and worried about his whereabouts which will make him lose focus from the game.

Take a look at the promo of the show

Later we see Mr Bachchan and the contestant engaging in a fun interaction. Big B starts teasing Abhishek over his marriage proposal. Garg even tells the megastar how his mother has been behind him to get him married comparing everything in his life to marriage. The host and audience burst into laughter while the former enquires him if he has someone in his life. Abhishek Hillariously replies that there are many people watching him so he will choose to avoid the question. Later, we even see the contestant’s mother requesting Big B to find a bride for his son so they can extend the family.

Abhishek Garg started playing the game well and managed to swiftly answer every question. He succeeded in winning Rs 1,60,000 with the help of the audience poll. The episode ends with him becoming the rollover contestant for the next day.

More about the show

The upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be more exciting. The super sandook round and special question round for the audience have brought interesting twists in the game. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

