Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's struggle to pronounce a contestant's hometown will leave you in splits

The audience cannot keep calm as Kaun Banega Crorepati will be back to engage them with its 15th season. This season has amply promised to be different and unique from the previous seasons. Over the seasons now, we have come to see the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan having fun interactions with the contestants. In a new promo released by the channel, a contestant’s interaction as she asks Big B to pronounce her hometown has left the audiences in splits. Here’s what it is.

Amitabh Bachchan struggles to pronounce a contestant’s hometown

In a new promo released by the channel, a young female contestant from Gadhada, Gujarat has a fun interaction with the host Amitabh Bachchan as he is unable to pronounce her hometown name correctly. While Big B tells her that he is able to pronounce the name of her hometown correctly, the contestant tries her best to make him pronounce it correctly and later says, “You can instead call it Ghaddhapur.” The host finally pronounces the name correctly as the audiences cheer on the duo.

Take a look at the promo here

This young girl managed to win the host’s heart with her sweet gestures. Earlier in the promo the Jhund actor pulls the chair for her to make her feel comfortable but the girl refuses and wishes to do the same for him out of respect. She tells him, “Sir aapki jo age hain agar ulti kar dijaye na toh woh meri age hogi. Toh main chahti hu sir ki main aapko bithau” (If we reverse your age so that will be my age so I want you to make you sit on your seat). At first Big B refused as he humorously responded, “ Nahi Nahi ye humare sanskar hai unko mat le lijiye aap.” (These are my values please do not take them away from me). However, she continued insisting and he respected her sweet wish.

The channel has been releasing back-to-back promos of the show to keep the audiences hooked to the show. In an earlier promo, we witnessed a contestant sharing his dream of becoming an income tax officer and how Mr Bachchan told him humorously that hope his dream gets fulfilled but they never go on to interact in the future after he becomes an income tax officer. Big B also credited his make-up artist Deepak Sawant for giving him the perfect look for 40 years.

About the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will premiere tonight. This season is introduced as “KBC is returning after being upgraded and updated.” The show will air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

