Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Are celebrities purposely asked easier questions?

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The game show has kept the audiences engaged with its content for almost twenty-three years now. It has also fulfilled the dreams of many middle-class citizens of the nation. Since the year 2000, legendary actor and host Amitabh Bachchan has been gracing the show and entertaining the audience with his commanding screen presence and fabulous hosting skills. In the middle, superstar Shah Rukh Khan too had tried hosting for a few seasons but Mr Bachchan was brought back to take over the position after fans demand.

The fans of the quiz show are excited as the show is now gearing up for its 15th season. Additionally, every season, the show has come up with different and unique ideas for its introduction promo. This season, too it has come up with a fresh musical promo composed by the musical duo Rohan- Vinayak. Amitabh Bachan’s poetic narration of the lines ‘ Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati with the signature KBC tune garnered a good response. However often there has been a debate that whether celebrities appearing on the show are asked easier questions compared to normal participants.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been entertaining audiences for years now. Every year audience eagerly awaits the new season of the game show graced by host Amitabh Bachchan. The show has always fared well on the TRP charts. Apart from being a quiz show, it has also promoted relevant and important social issues through important social personalities from army men to sports personalities. The show manages to appeal to every section of the audience from the rich to the poor. Recently, host Amitabh Bachchan started shooting for the new season of the show.

Recently there has been a curiosity among the audience that if celebrities are asked easier questions compared to the regular participants on the show. Producer and director Siddartha Basu addressing the query said, “When celebrities appear on the show it is only for charitable purposes, questions are adjusted to be more manageable for them and also tailored based on time constraints, the audiences are mostly supportive for this approach leading to celebrities successfully winning the show, the primary reason for their involvement is a charity which is commendable and even broadcasters are supportive of this concept and sometimes even wins are not certain as even celebrities too have faced major falls .”

The first musical promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was released on 28 June. The season is titled “ Badal raha hai desh, Badal raha hai KBC’’. The premiere date is yet to be revealed and it will air on weekdays on Sony TV.

