Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Big B jokes about his brain, 'Bhaiya ek baar humara khopdi ka bhi dekhlo...'



Amitabh Bachchan is a well-known Indian actor known for his sense of humor and ability to connect with people. He is also a popular host of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he is often seen joking around with his co-stars and contestants. In a recent episode, Bachchan went on to share a hilarious experience about his routine medical check-ups. He told the audience about an MRI machine that medical professionals use to see brain function.

Bachchan's story is a reminder that even the most successful people in the world are still human beings. They also have to go through routine medical check-ups and deal with health problems. Here's a closer look at the witty interaction.

Big B makes a joke on himself?

While posing a question to a contestant about a woodpecker, Amitji recalled an incident when he was getting his health check-up done. He said "Woodpecker is a bird that usually is seen drilling tree barks for home or to build a nest and is often seen using its beak as a drill to make a hole. People think that because she drills continuously, it must hurt her brain but that's not the case. The bird's head on the back is hollow, so the pressure goes there."

He continued, "I often go to check-ups because of age so sometimes I'm asked to lie in a round semi-cylindrical machine which is an MRI. This checks your brain if everything is fine from left to right. Once I asked a nurse to check if my brain was empty. Later that female nurse came to me and said that there is nothing in your brain."

This obvious joke had the audience in splits. In tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, The Great Indian family will be making an appearance. The promo showed that Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar would be playing for a charity amid a lot of laughter, fun and warm exchanges.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

The veteran actor will be seen in Project K aka Kalki 2898 featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

