Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan about entering the kitchen; latter gives a hilarious answer

The latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 began with contestant Anand Raju as a rollover contestant and he ended up walking out with a cash prize of Rs 12,50,000. As a fresh game commences, we had host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan welcoming Harsha Verma on the hot seat. The two end up getting into a fun banter over Big B entering the kitchen.

A contestant asks about Amitabh Bachchan entering the kitchen

While answering a question related to kitchen items, a contestant Harsha Verma joked with Big B about not entering the kitchen as the latter gets confused about the things in the kitchen. She asked him, “Sir aap toh kitchen mein nahi jaatey honge aapko nahi pata hoga (Sir you must not be entering into the kitchen so you will not know). Mr Bachchan also gave a hilarious answer about having a bed in the kitchen itself as he says , “So tell me how do you know that I never went to the kitchen? You have actually misunderstood me that I do not enter the kitchen. My bed is placed in the kitchen itself. So, I do go in the kitchen.”

Take a look at the promo of KBC 15

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Big B’s hilarious answer ended up leaving both the contestant and the audience in splits. The contestant Harsha Verma got excited and emotional at the same time upon meeting Senior Bachchan as she was invited to the hot seat to play the game. Big B asked her if she needs a tissue paper as he hands over three tissues to her. The Jhund actor further joked about needing the tissues for the eyes or for the nose and she replies that she actually needs it to clean her nose. Big B tells her that this is the reason he gave three tissues to her.

Advertisement

The contestant Harsha started playing the game well and easily managed to win Rs 3,20,000 without using any of her lifelines. However, she got stuck on the 11th question of Rs 6,40,0000 but managed to win the round by using her first lifeline of the audience poll. The episode ended with Verma winning a cash prize of Rs 12,50,000 becoming the rollover contestant for the next episode.

More about KBC 15

This week of Kaun Banega Crorepati is dedicated to relationships calling it Rishton Ka Week. Host Amitabh Bachchan talked about the importance of Raksha Bandhan and the purity of a brother-sister relationship. One can catch the new episodes of the show on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Sharma brought THIS for Neil Bhatt from South Africa; Any Guesses?