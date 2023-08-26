Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan if he is superstitious?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 is just becoming more and more interesting with each passing episode. The audiences and fans of the show are loving how their favorite show has returned with renewed vigour. Even host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has upgraded his hosting skills with a more energetic interaction and approach to the contestants and the audiences. In the recent episodes of the quiz game reality show, a contestant named Saurabh Sengupta asked Big B about being superstitious and the latter gave a hilarious reply.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a hilarious answer on being superstitious

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, a contestant Saurabh Sengupta gets into an interesting discussion with host Amitabh Bachchan over his belief in superstitions. He tells Senior Bachchan of his firm belief in superstitions and how he tries not to see a particular person’s face before leaving the house. Saurabh further asks Big B if he believes in superstition as well and he hilariously replies that not him but his driver believes in superstition and even later requests the audiences to not have such beliefs.

Take a look at the promo of KBC 15

The Jhund actor replied, “Hum nahi karte par humara jo gaadi chalata hai woh maanta hai, bina wajah gaadi ghuma dega (I do not believe in these things but the man who drives my car does believe in these things, he will turn around the car without any reason). Whenever I ask him about turning the car without a proper reason he will tell me that a black cat crossed our path. Do not believe in superstition as it ruins everybody’s lives.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

The contestant Saurabh Sengupta shared with Big B about his dream of opening his own restaurant as a successful chef and a desire to take his girlfriend to Venice for a gondola ride with the prize money. He happened to attribute his gondola ride fantasy to Big B. He even asked his iconic song Do Labzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahaani to be played. Sengupta played the game well and succeeded in winning Rs 3,20,000 becoming the rollover contestant for the next week.

Advertisement

More about KBC 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 first premiered on 14 August 2023. The new twists in the game like the Super Sandook bonus round have made things more interesting around this time. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta's Hum Saath - Saath Hain moment brings tears of joy for Priyankit fans