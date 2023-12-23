Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant calls Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek ‘most ideal’; gets a gift for him

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been keeping audiences hooked on their screens with its knowledgeable content. In the latest episode of the quiz game, host Amitabh Bachchan got into a heartwarming conversation with rollover contestant Rekha Pandey, who came out to be a huge fan of Big B’s son, Abhishek Bachchan. She also presented a gift for Jr. Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan receives a gift for son Abhishek

While interacting with the host, Rekha Pandey expressed her admiration for Abhishek Bachchan to his father, Amitabh Bachchan through a gift. She gave the present to Sr. Bachchan and stated, “Ye mere favorite Abhishek sir ke liye. Main unhein bohot pasand karti hun. As an actor, toh woh ache hain hi, dusre ek bete ke taur par. Maine apni life mein itna ideal beta kisi ko nahi dekha.” (This is for my favorite, Abhishek sir. I really like him. He is good as an actor as well as a son. I haven’t seen any son as ideal as him.)

Continuing further, the participant added, “Aur sir aapne yeh khud bola hai ye jab last time woh show par aaye the. Woh apke saath seat par baithe the aur unhone pucha aapko ke Paa mein kaisa beta hoon. Aapne kaha itne layak ki aap mere saath seat par baithe ho.” (And sir, you have said this yourself when he appeared on the show last time and sat with you on the hot seat. He asked you ‘Paa, how am I as a son?’ You replied, ‘You’re so capable that you are sitting with me on this seat.)

Big B was moved by Rekha’s kind words. He thanked her for the gift and said that every father is proud of his son’s achievements.

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Rekha Pandey’s gameplay

Rekha Pandey displayed a fairly good game. In the Super Sandook round, she answered 7 questions correctly, which helped her revive the Audience Poll helpline. She managed to win Rs 6,40,000 with the help of this lifeline. Rekha got stuck on a question worth Rs 12,50,000. It was as follows: In the 14th century, Mansmusa, one of which empires, created an economic incident in Egypt by flooding it with gold on his way to Mecca? Even Video Call A Friend didn’t help the contestant, and so she decided to quit the game. Rekha Pandey took home Rs. 6,40,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

