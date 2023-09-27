Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant confesses having crush on Amitabh Bachchan; 'Sir aap mere...'

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant Tejinder Kaur gets the chance to play the quiz with Amitabh Bachchan. She could be the third contestant this season to win 1 crore but before that Tejinderji confesses her love for Amitji. The contestants got emotional as she approached the hot seat and like always, Amitji offered her to wipe the glasses, and this got Tejinderji blushing. She said something to the actor that made him too shy.

KBC contestant confesses her crush to Amitabh Bachchan

In today's episode, Tejinderji who hails from Punjab got the chance to meet her youth crush and she openly declared her love for him.

Have a look:

The contestant said, "Sir aap achnak se mere itne pass aagaye ki... meri heartbeat ko control kar pana mushkil hogaya. Sir waise toh Dilip sahib mere bachpan ke crush the... par meri jawani ka crush toh aap hi hai." (Sir you came so close to me that controlling my heartbeat was very difficult...Althugh sir, Dilip sir was my childhood crush but my youth love was you.) After listening to this Amitji got a little coy. He replied, "Tussi bade cute ho..aapko hum lejayenge kahi dinner pe."(you are very cute...I'll take you out for dinner) Tejinderji got excited.

Fans have confessed their affection for the host and the actor has never despised them. Amitabh sir has taken compliments with so much humbleness that fans treat him like a god. Tejinder Kaur has just clinched an impressive 50 lakhs on the show, and now she's gearing up to face the million-rupee question. It appears that this particular question might pose a challenge for her.

The burning question on everyone's mind: Will she grasp victory and join the elite club of one-crore winners, becoming the third contestant to achieve this remarkable feat? Keep your eyes peeled for the exciting outcome!

About the show

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is coming soon. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

