Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant fails to answer this question worth Rs 50 Lakh; can you crack it?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been entertaining viewers for some time. But the time has come for the show to draw the curtain over the show as this is the last week of the quiz show. In one of the recent episodes, host Amitabh Bachchan introduced the final 10 contestants for the final week. In one of the episodes, a contestant failed to answer a question worth Rs 50 Lakh. Let’s take a look at the question here.

Can you answer this question worth Rs 50 Lakh?

The contestant, Pooja Parekh failed to answer her 14th question which was worth Rs 50 Lakh. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked her a question that was related to BCCI. The question was:

Which of these maharajas of erstwhile princely states has served as the president of the BCCI?

The options were:

A. Jivajirao Scindia

B. Fatehsinghrao Gaekwad

C. Duleep Singh Ji

D. Sawai Jai Singh Bahadur

Pooja didn't know the answer so she chose to quit and took home Rs 25 Lakhs.

Do you know the right answer to the question?

The correct answer is:

B) Fatehsingh Gaikwad

Check out one of the promos of the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Amitabh Bachchan offers contestant to hold his hand

Before the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 started, the contestant shared a sweet moment with the host Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant Pooja was overwhelmed by Big B's presence and asked him, "Sir aap real hai na? (Sir, are you real?)" Amitabh Bachchan then offered his hand to hold and she couldn't stop gushing over the moment.

The contestant Pooja is a teacher as well as a PhD student. Amitabh Bachchan asked her about her PhD topic, but she refused to reveal it stating that if she shared her topic on television, someone would get the idea and complete it before her.

Other questions asked on the episode

Before asking her the final question worth Rs 50 Lakh, Big B also asked her the question worth Rs 25 Lakh. The question was:

Pointing to trade between India and Egypt more than 3000 years ago, what was found in the nose of a Pharoh Ramases II's mummy?

A. Sandalwood

B. Diamonds

C. Peppercorn

D. Gold

The correct answer was Option C) Peppercorn

The 9th question worth Rs 1,60,000 was:

Whose nails lost their glow and became black and blue after Gandhari's angry glance fell on them?

The contestant took her first lifeline audience poll to answer this question. The correct answer was C) Yudhishtir.

The 12th question worth Rs 12,50,000 was:

In which of these years was the Delhi Darbar not held in honour of a British Monarch?

The options were:

A) 1877

B) 1903

C) 1911

D) 1936

The correct answer was Option D) 1936.

Talking about the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's last episode will air on December 29th. It airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

