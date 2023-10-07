Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant fails to crack THIS question related to ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. People of all age groups enjoy the reality quiz-based show as it also educates and entertains simultaneously. Ardent fans of the show enjoy watching Amitabh Bachchan's enthusiasm and energy as he interacts with the contestants and live audience. So far, several contestants from all over the country have made it to the show and very few managed to take a big amount with them at home.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 contestant fails to crack THIS question

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 yesterday's (October 7) episode, contestant Sakshi Sunita from Haryana, was seated on the hot seat and her parents had come to support her. Prior to reaching a question worth Rs. 80,000, Sakshi used two lifelines to answer a question related to a Bollywood song and name a tree. After a few questions, Sakshi was asked a question related to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 for Rs 80,000. Take a closer look at the question.

What is the official anthem of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

A - Dil Jashn Bole

B- Khel Zindagi Ka

C- Cup Hi Manzil

D- Jeet Kar Manege

Correct Answer: A

The correct answer was A but Sakshi failed to answer and instead chose D as her answer. Thus, she had to take home only Rs. 10,000 that she won answering previous questions.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's First Crorepati

Recently, Jaskaran Singh, who is currently preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams, won Rs. 1 crore. However, he couldn't answer the jackpot Rs 7 crore question and thus walked out of the show with Rs 1 crore. While talking to Pinkvilla, Jaskaran was asked whether the Piku actor gave him any piece of advice backstage. Answering this question, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's first crorepati said, "After the game finished, I went backstage to click a picture with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and there we spoke, and sir told me, 'I played well, and I should keep doing well.'

Speaking about the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 14 and airs from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about your favorite reality shows!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did you notice Amitabh Bachchan use his mom's name as middle name? INSPIRING