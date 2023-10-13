Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 contestant Madhurima confides in Amitabh Bachchan about a difficult period in her life

Amitabh Bachchan recently appreciated a teacher who appeared as one of the hot-seat contestants in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The contestant Madhurima Panigarhi, from Odisha, is a school teacher who won the second fastest finger first and played the quiz with the Piku actor. Madhurimaji had manifested her chance to be on the hot seat for two days. When she finally got the chance, she gifted Amitabh Bachchan a book of poems from his late father Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan as a birthday present.

Madhurima Panigarhi shares a tough moment in her life with the host

The school teacher from Odisha was playing well as she won INR 10,000 without any lifelines. The makers showcased a small video montage of her school and her students who love her and treat her like their mother.

Madurimaji was visibly overwhelmed by the outpour of love from her students. She went on to share a difficult phase of her life with Amitji. She said, "Sir, me and my husband have been trying to have a baby for 15 years but could not conceive. I decided not to torture myself emotionally and changed my attention to teach kids. With the support of my family and in-laws, I made these kids my world. To become a mother one has to feel like a mother." Amitji applauded the teacher for her thinking and courage.

What happens on the next episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15?

In the upcoming week, the show will be celebrating Navratri. A social worker named Hare Ram Pandey, and Waqt- The Race Against Time actress Shefali Shah will be seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The social worker has opened his home to all girl children who have been disowned by their families. In the video montage, Pandey Ji said that the happiness he was searching for by performing the puja path in his entire life, he had never felt so blessed after these young angels entered his life. He has vowed to nurture these girls till his last breath.

The audience and Sr Bachchan give a standing applause to the social worker. For the unversed, the prize money Shah and Pandey Ji will raise will be used for the education of these girls.

