Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant Megha couldn't answer this Rs 12,50,000 question, Can you?

Kaun Banega Crorepati never fails to entertain its viewers. This show has the power to bring the entire family together with its blend of knowledge and entertainment. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan does a fabulous job as a host and entertains the audience with his interesting anecdotes and hosting style. Currently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is on air. It's been only a month since the show went on air and it has already become one of the most watched shows. Check out one of the questions asked in the most recent episode that the contestant couldn't answer.

Can you answer this Rs 12,50,000 question?

In yesterday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show began with the round fastest finger. Several participants answered the question correctly, but as per the rules of the game, only one got the chance to sit on the hot seat. As contestant Meghna took the hot seat, host Big B introduced her to everyone. Then, the game began with the first question. The first question was worth Rs 1,000 and it was as follows -

Which of these cities are not located in Punjab?

Bikaner Ludhiana Jalandhar Patiala

Contestant Meghna after being sure of the answer, asked Big B to lock option A. She won the first question worth Rs 1,000. Then the game continued, and she reached up to the question worth Rs 6,40,000. After winning so far, Amitabh Bachchan further went on to ask the next question for Rs 12,50,000:

The question was-

Q) Dorabji Tata decided to arrange funding for the Indian contingent for their first Olympics in 1920, after attending a competition at which club?

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Calcutta Rowing Club Willingdon Club, Mumbai Madras Race Club

Could you give the correct answer?

It's option 1, Deccan Gymkhana.

For the unversed, it was in 1919 when India's tryst with the Olympics started at a sports meet of the Deccan Gymkhana in Pune.

Speaking about the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 14. The quiz show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. You can also stream it on the app SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: ‘Bhai log kaisa laga?’ Find out what made Karan Kundrra say this to paparazzi