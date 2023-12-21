Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant Shamsuddin Zarar to donate winning amount to Amitabh Bachchan scholarship programme

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 witnessed host Amitabh Bachchan begin the game with rollover contestant Shamsuddin Zarar. The professor displayed a well-played game and indulged in a fun conversation with Big B. He talked about his fondness for the iconic actor.

Shamsuddin Zarar to initiate scholarship programme named after Amitabh Bachchan

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw roll-over contestant Shamsuddin Zarar on the hot seat. The participant, who was an ardent admirer of Mr. Bachchan, called the megastar an inspiration who could leave even Usain Bolt behind with his activeness.

Talking about what he will do with the winning amount, Shamsuddin unveiled that he will use a portion of it to pay off his home loan and the rest of the amount will go to a scholarship programme that he will be starting in the name of Amitabh Bachchan. It will be called AB-KBC. The money donated to the programme will benefit needy students.

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Shamsuddin Zarar expressed his love for Amitabh Bachchan and said that he is influenced by the roles that the actor has played in his films. He stated, “Aapki har movie mujhe by heart yaad hai.” His wife intervened and shared that while watching Sr. Bachchan’s films, her husband says the dialogue even before the actor utters it in the movie.

Shamsuddin tagged himself as a movie buff and revealed that his admiration for cinema began with Amitabh Bachchan’s Parwana. Further in the game, the contestant quizzed the superstar about one of his films in which he appeared with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. He told him that it was the only movie in which the three stars appeared together. The host couldn’t recall the film's name. The professor then disclosed that the movie was Dost. He also shared the added information he knew about Dost.

Shamsuddin Zarar reached the question worth Rs 50 lakhs. But he was not sure of the answer and so he decided to quit the game. The contestant took home Rs 25 lakh. However, his guess for the Rs 50 lakh question came out to be true.

