Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant Tajinder Kaur breaks down in front of Amitabh Bachchan; 'Sir mai toh toot hi gayi...'

Tajinder Kaur, a retired banker from Kanpur, achieved a dream she had been pursuing since 2003 when she won the fastest finger first round on Kaun Banega Crorepati and earned the opportunity to play the game with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. A devoted fan of Amitabh sir, she was thrilled to finally sit across from him. Tajinder's dedication to getting on the show was evident in her installation of a landline phone at home, all hoping to one day receive that coveted call from KBC.

Tajinderji almost lost her life after having cancer

Tajinder Kaur thoroughly enjoyed her time with host Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where both she and her husband faced a series of questions. Tajinderji's joy was evident as she shared her life story and expressed her dream of relaxing and exploring the world. She candidly admitted that she had never been fond of her banking job and that her ultimate desire was to meet Amitabh Bachchan. She also expressed a strong desire to travel independently and not rely on anyone financially.

The contestant also revealed that she took an early retirement because she had cancer. She said it was the most difficult phase of her life. She had to undergo surgeries, radiation, and chemos. She said, "Sir mai puri tarah se toot gayi thi per mere bacche ne mujhe sambala jabki woh log bahut young the".(Sir I had completely broken down but my very young kids gave me strength) Amitabh sir noticed fog in her specs and asked her to let him clean the specs. The audience applauded the actor's kind gesture.

The contestant also said, "Sir aap achnak se mere itne pass aagaye ki... meri heartbeat ko control kar pana mushkil hogaya. Sir waise toh Dilip sahib mere bachpan ke crush the... par meri jawani ka crush toh aap hi hai." (Sir you came so close to me that controlling my heartbeat was very difficult...Although sir, Dilip sir was my childhood crush but my youth love was you.) After listening to this Amitji got a little coy. He replied, "Tussi bade cute ho..aapko hum lejayenge kahi dinner pe."(you are very cute...I'll take you out for dinner) Tejinderji got excited.

Later the contestant won 3,20,000 rupees and became the rollover contestant for the next episode.

