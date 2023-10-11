Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant wants to add Amitabh Bachchan in WhatsApp group; here’s how he reacted

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently on air. Even after 14 successful seasons, the show remains one of the most popular TV shows ever. In fact, this show still has the power to bring together the entire family and keep them glued to the screen. As the show's format entertains and educates, it is a favourite among viewers of all ages. What makes Kaun Banega Crorepati even more entertaining is the hosting style of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan on audience being his friend

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan interacted with the participant, Arpit. The contestant shared that he likes travelling and he has a gang of six friends. Talking about his friends, he shares their names and mentions one quality about them which makes the Bollywood actor laugh. Big B let his curiosity win and asked the contestant about his special friend. To this, the latter replied, "Sir, tayaari toh chalti rehti hai single laundon ki (Sir, preparation continues for the single boys)". The, Arpit asks him about his school and college days. To this, he says, “My audience is my friend and I listen to them. Whatever they say, I listen to them. I try to fulfill their demands and sometimes if I'm not able to do things as per their wish, they even scold me.”

Check out the promo from the show here:

As he says this, a lady from the audience interrupts him and says that she finally got the chance to meet the actor after 40 years. To this, Amitabh Bachchan promptly says, “This is the live example. Not just for me, people from my industry will agree that our friend is the audience and we are here because of them. We try to work according to them and take their suggestions.” The contestant, Arpit quickly adds that he is also Big B's friend from now on and makes a sarcastic remark. He asks, "Should I add you to our Whats App group?" Big B responds, "Yes, why not whenever you want. I would reply to you."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 p.m.

