Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did roll over contestant Jasnil Kumar won 7 crore on the show?

What an amazing week was in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. With the blessings of Vighanharta, the show had a great start with contestants winning a chance to sit on the hot seat and play with Amitabh Bachchan. The fans and viewers got to interact with the actor and also joked around him. In order to give a better life to his family and a better lifestyle, a dress department manager in a garment shop, Jasnil Kumar stepped into the limelight when he won 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati and made his family proud

Amitabh Bachchan bows before the knowledge of Jasnil Kumar

A simple working class man Jasnil Kumar with the power of his knowledge won 1 crore on the show. The Piku actor was so happy with his presence of mind that he hugged the contestant and was also emotional himself. After the celebration Amitji posed him with the final question of the show; the sapt koti sawaal (7 crore question). Jasnil was not sure about the answer calls to quit the game as he was unsure if his answer would be correct or not.

After he quit the game, Amitji asked him to give it a guess and he answered the question. The answer was correct and Big B said, "If you would have answered, you would have taken 7 crore home tonight."

11 years of struggle riped into a fruit

While playing the game Jasnil often talked about his time management to study for the show. he said that he used to do an almost 12-hour shift at a garment store and then study a little about the daily happenings from the newspaper. He also shared that in 2011, he started to study current affairs and his dream has come true. When he was demotivated in certain situations, he used to share his thoughts with his 5-year-old and he said, "Papa aapka hojaega aur waha se nayi car lana" (Papa you will get through and bring a brand new car)." Amitji was surprised to hear this. the actor gifted him his jacket as a gift and a car with 1 crore price money by Hyundai. Jasnil was determined that he would change his fate for his family.

