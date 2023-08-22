Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised for 25 days due to Covid?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 began with a bang on August 14. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is once again seated as the host of the show and the show is receiving immense love from the viewers. The 5th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 was equally compelling and interesting. Big B started the episode by playing Fastest Finger First. Kunal Sinh Dodia, who is a Police Sub Inspector from Ahmedabad, Gujrat emerged as the winner of the first round. Along with this, Kunal is currently associated with Human Rights Department in the DG office.

Kunal Sinh Dodia reveals what he would do with the winning amount:

In the 5th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, Big B had a fun chat with contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia and the megastar shared that she is scared of the cops as they have the power to stop anyone anywhere. While talking with Kunal, Mr. Bachchan asked Kunal what he would do with the winning amount. Replying to this, Kunal recalled that during Covid 17 wave, he lost his grandparents whereas his father was in the ICU for 33 days due to which he took a loan. Kunal mentioned that he would use the prize money to repay the loan.

Big B reveals being hospitalized due to Covid:

After listening to Kunal's revelation, Amitabh Bachchan then talked about the Covid phase and shared, "I was in the hospital for about 25 days and I was almost admitted to the ICU. However, I started to get better." For the uninformed, it was 2022 when Mr. Bachchan had announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested for Covid.

Big B talks about Madhuri Dixit's pet:

While talking to Kunal, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about Madhuri Dixit's pet Rodeo. It happened when the Pink actor asked a question to Kunal - Which animal acts as an umpire in the film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun? The correct answer was Dog. Kunal went on to win Rs. 2000 on this question. During this, Big B revealed that Madhuri Dixit adopted Rodeo (the dog who played Tuffy in the film) after the film's release.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

