Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah wanted a girl child; 'I asked the doctor...'

This Navratri special on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bollywood actress Shefali Shah and a social worker Hare Ram Pandey came to the show, to tribute the social worker for his noble cause. The social worker Pandeyji has been nurturing more than 35 girls in his home who were left to die by their families. Shefali Shah was deeply inspired by Pandeyji. She shared a personal anecdote about her desire for a girl child. She went on to share the reason why she was accepted to contribute to the cause.

Shefali Shah wanted to have a girl child

While playing the game, Dil Dhadhakne Do actress shared an interesting fact about wanting a girl child. The actress says, "Having a baby is a huge thing, especially a girl. I have two boys. When my son was born, it was okay it's a firstborn, and very excited. At my second delivery, the doctor said to me your son is very beautiful. "

She continues, "I asked the doctor to check once again if it's a baby girl. There are so many people who want a baby girl. Even in this century and time, kids are abandoned especially if it's a girl."

Apart from this Big B asked Hare Ram ji about how he takes care of these kids. He says, "For a basic necessity like food almost a lakh is spent. When I had 8 to 9 girls, I hired a milkman to deliver us milk. Because there were some financial problems, a huge sum was accumulated. I could not pay him and then he threatened to not deliver milk home. I sold my wife's food processor and paid the milkman so that these girls get the proper nourishment. I keep connecting with people to help us. I have taught my girls to stand on their feet. "

He shared that his daughter and son also helped him raise these girls. His daughter-in-law teaches these girls and helps them to become something in life. Amitabh Bachchan applauded him for his noble deed and assured him that more people would get connected to him to help him out.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati has given a lot of contestants to live their dreams and make them come true. It has been instrumental in changing people's lives and supports esteemed causes like those of Hare Ram Pandey. This week in Kaun Banega Crorepati, the nine forms of Goddess Durga will be dedicated to women. Stay tuned to know more.