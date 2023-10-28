Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Female audience throws flying kisses at Amitabh Bachchan; here’s how he reacted

One of the most popular family entertainer shows on Indian television is Kaun Banega Crorepati. Currently, the fifteenth season of the quiz show is on air. In one of the recent episodes, a hilarious incident involving host Amitabh Bachchan took place.

Lady from the audience throws flying kisses at Amitabh Bachchan

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, amidst the crowd cheering for the charming host, a lady from the audience is seen showering flying kisses on Amitabh Bachchan. A few chants Big B's name, while others also say, "Love you sir."

Here's the promo from the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction

When Big B notices the lady showering him with flying kisses, he shows his witty humor. He says to the lady, "Jabse aaye hain, aap ye (kisses) phek rahi hai humari taraf, ye jo gane ke bol hain na usko aap sahi mat mania, Jumma Chumma, de de, woh sab nahi milne waala ha, bahut bahut dhanyavaad aapka." This left the audience rolling with laughter.

Contestants on the recent episode

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with roll-over contestants, the 'Dhakad Kshatriya' Rajkanya Rathod, Garima and Anjali from Rajasthan. The ladies impressed everyone with their game as they didn't use lifelines for most of their questions. They took home a staggering amount of Rs 25,00,000.

In the fastest finger round, the contestants were asked, "Arrange these birds from the smallest to the biggest according to their usual size." The options were: A) Ostrich B) Hummingbird C) Eagle D) Crow. The Dhakad Kshatriya ladies gave the correct answer in the least time.

After their exit, The Jolly Jains from Nashik Maharashtra took the hot seats. The family members included husband Nikhil Jain, wife Priya Jain and her sister Chinteshwar Jain. The family won Rs 25,00,000. However, they quit the show after facing the question of Rs 50,00,000. They were unaware of the answer of the question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm on Sony TV

