Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Find out which question of Rs 1 crore made contestant Shubham quit the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati never fails to grab the attention of the audiences with its unique blend of knowledge and entertainment. Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the 15th edition of the show is equally entertaining as the previous seasons have been. Within a month of its premiere, the show already crowned a contestant as the first Crorepati. Last week, contestant Jaskaran Singh, who hails from Punjab, emerged as the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and won Rs. 1 crore. In the latest episode, another contestant bagged a chance to win Rs 1 crore.

Contestant Shubham failed to answer Rs 1 crore question:

In yesterday's (Thursday, September 14) Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's episode, megastar host Mr. Amitabh Bachchan left contestant Shubham Gangrade baffled by asking Rs 1 crore question. Shubham played well from the time he sat on the hot seat but ran out of luck at this 14th question of Rs 1 crore. By answering all questions correctly, he earned Rs. 50 lakh. However, to become the season's second crorepati, he was supposed to answer this important question.

The question was:

What was the aircraft that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on 6th Aug 1945, named after?

A: A mythical weapon

B: A film character

C: The pilot's mother

D: The place where it was built

Correct Answer: The pilot's mother

However, he couldn't answer this question and chose to quit the show and walk away with Rs 50 lakh.

Info about Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's first crorepati:

Jaskaran, who is currently preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams, won Rs. 1 crore. However, he couldn't answer the jackpot Rs 7 crore question and thus walked out of the show with Rs 1 crore. While talking to Pinkvilla, Jaskaran was asked whether Mr. Bachchan gave him any piece of advice backstage. Answering this question, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's first crorepati said, "After the game finished, I went backstage to click a picture with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and there we spoke, and sir told me, 'I played well, and I should keep doing well.'

Speaking about the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 14.

