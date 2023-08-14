Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Grand Premiere: Retd. Squadron leader Sushmita Sahay recalls Kargil War's incidents

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 15th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season made its grand premiere on August 14, 2023, on Sony TV. Fans who were excited about the new season, are now showering love on Big B and the show on social media. The veteran actor appeared in a black suit and his unique voice once again won the hearts of fans and followers. The first contestant of the 15th season of KBC was Sushmita Sahay, a retired Squadron leader. On the first day, Sushmita won a whopping amount and shared inside stories of the Kargil War.

Retd. Squadron leader Sushmita Sahay recalls Kargil War's incidents on KBC 15

On the first day of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, viewers were introduced to some new changes in the show. The first contestant was Sushmita Sahay from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She is a Senior Manager in a software company & a retired squadron leader Indian Air Force. Having served as a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force, she displayed immense courage, dedication, and leadership during her tenure. During her years of service, Sushmita carefully balanced the roles of a mother, a wife, and a squadron leader. She credits her success to her parents, husband, and progressive in-laws, who always motivated her to keep going.

During the question and answer session, Sushmita shared an inside story of the Kargil War. In a conversation with Big B, Sushmita opened up about her time stationed in Udhampur during the Kargil War in Kashmir and shared how she felt like a 'Shaktimaan' when she first picked up a gun and aimed a shot during her training. Talking about her time in Kargil, Sushmita described the instability where passive air defense and ground duty, resources, travel, exercise, to stay alert, people would leave and some would not return and added, "That is life."

Speaking about the game, Suhmita showcased her amazing knowledge as she won a whopping amount of 12 lakh 50 thousand.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 introduced as “KBC is returning after being upgraded and updated" will air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest and exclusive update about Kaun Banega Crorepati 15!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's struggle to pronounce a contestant's hometown will leave you in splits