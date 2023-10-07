Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did you notice Amitabh Bachchan use his mom's name as middle name? INSPIRING

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 has been successfully grabbing all the limelight owing to its interesting blend of knowledge and entertainment. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is seated as a host, never fails to engage the viewers with his interesting conversation with the contestant and live audience. It has been several years and seasons since Mr Bachchan has taken the seat of the host and has been entertaining viewers. Also, his enthusiastic attitude and approach towards each episode are commendable.

Amitabh Bachchan uses his mother's name as middle name

It is not an unknown fact that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan never skips a chance to remember his parents and recalls his fond memories with them. By sharing his knowledge, personal and professional life anecdotes and experiences, the actor strikes the right chord with the viewers. But have you ever noticed how Big B honours his mother on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15? In a few episodes, we have seen Mr Bachchan using his mother's name as a middle name. It is often seen that Big B introduced himself as 'Amitabh Teji Bachchan.'

Take a look at the PIC here-

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Recently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 witnessed history as contestant Jaskaran Singh, who hails from Punjab, emerged as the first crorepati of the season. Jaskaran, who is currently preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams, recently won Rs. 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. In one of the recent episodes of the show, it was seen that a contestant, Rahul wanted to give his family a better living and shocked viewers by winning INR 25,00,000 rupees. Amitabh Bachchan was immensely pleased to see a young mind playing smoothly. However, when he was asked a question worth Rs 50 lakhs, Rahul decided to quit as he had no lifeline and was skeptical about the correct answer. Later, when he guessed the answer, it was correct. Had he played the game, he would have won Rs. 50 lakhs.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 14 and airs Monday to Friday.

