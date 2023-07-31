Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Here's when show will go on air; deets inside

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular shows in the Indian Television industry. Unlike other reality shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati has always felt extremely realistic and grounded, which appeals to every section of the audience. It came at a time when Indian television was mostly known for its loud, never-ending, and overdramatic soap operas. The quiz show, which first premiered in the year 2000, managed to win the audience's hearts with its unique concept and the majestic hosting of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Every year, people from different social classes come to participate in the show and answer some really tough questions about current affairs to take home crores of cash prizes and realize their dreams. In the middle, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also attempted to host the popular show, but later, Mr Bachchan was brought back as the host due to popular demand from fans. A few weeks back, the makers of the show dropped the first musical promo with the lyrical narration by host Amitabh Bachchan. Now, the channel has finally disclosed the premiere date on its Instagram account.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 to premiere on 14th August 2023

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 is just a few days away from its premiere. The loyal fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the next season of their favorite show. Recently, the host Amitabh Bachchan shared an update on the show on his social media account with some pictures as he began shooting for the show and how he has been diligently rehearsing for perfection.

Now the wait is finally over for the fans as the channel itself has released the premiere date on their social media account with a new promo as the host Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the audience. They shared the promo with the caption, “Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandar tareeke se Kaun Banega Crorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein, Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati 14th Aug se, Somvaar se Sukarvaar raat 9 baje sirf Sony Entertainment Television Par.”

Take a look at the promo here

The Pink Star also revealed some interesting details of the show’s shoot and how every day he needs to run to the sets every morning despite his near ones stopping him. However, he chose to remain determined. The 80-year-old wrote, “This running on to the sets began as I insisted on it even when I was stopped by many, but I didn't listen to anyone. I always rely on the shoulders of those who love me. The applause from the audience, in line for distilled energy, is what I need. It takes a lot to keep them and feed them without greed. It is the audience who have made the show successful, and as they make the show, they can never be ignored. Their love for us is overboard. What is needed will be done with aplomb, their eventual grace, and their evening psalm.”

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will preimiere on 14 August 2023. The season is titled, “Badal raha hai desh, Badal raha hai KBC’’. The show will air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

