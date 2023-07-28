Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Here's why host Amitabh Bachchan keeps running to the sets

Kaun Banega Crorepati needs no introduction. The game show has been entertaining audiences since the year 2000. The show became popular for several reasons, whether it's the unique format or the powerful hosting by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Every year, several people from poor or middle-class backgrounds participate in the quiz show and end up taking huge cash prizes home, fulfilling their dreams. In the middle, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had also attempted to host the show, but later Amitabh Bachchan returned to take over his position on fans' demand.

A few days back, the musical promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 was released, and the composers Rohan-Vinyak could not stop themselves from praising the beautiful lyrical narration done by the host, Mr Bachchan, further calling him the life and soul of the show. Recently, the 80-year-old host took to his Twitter account to announce the beginning of the shoot for the upcoming season and his repeated rehearsals. In his daily blog, the Pink actor has also made an interesting revelation of why he is always seen running on the sets.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals that he needs to keep running to the sets

In his daily blog, Mr Bachchan has made a revelation about himself on the show, “This running on to the sets began as I insisted on it even when I was stopped by many but he didn’t listen to anyone, I always rely on the shoulders of those who love me, the applause for the audience in line for distilled energy need, it takes a lot to keep them and feed them without greed, it is the audience who have made the show successful and as they make the show they can never be ignored their love for us is overboard, what is needed will be done with aplomb, their eventual grace and their evening psalm.”

Take a look at the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

The first musical promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was released on 28 June. The season is titled “Badal raha hai desh, Badal raha hai KBC’’. The premiere date is yet to be revealed and it will air every day on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: These two contestants might make an entry in Bigg Boss 17; Report