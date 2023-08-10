Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Host Amitabh Bachchan credits this person for giving him a perfect look

The quiz game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with a 15th season which has left its loyal fans excited. Host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has already started actively shooting for the show. The channel has also started dropping one promo after another to keep the audience hooked to the show. In a new clip released by the channel, the host, Amitabh Bachchan, is seen crediting his make-up artist Deepak Sawant for giving him the perfect look on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on his make-up artist in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

In a new behind-the-scenes video shared by the channel on the social media account titled AB Unplugged, the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan showers praises on his make-up artist for giving him the perfect look on the show. The Jhund actor says referring to Deepak Sawant saying, “Humaro jo chehra hai na yeh sab inki badalot hai, Inka naam hai Deepak Sawant. Yeh hamara chehra khoobsurat banate hai aur agar hum khoobsyrat lag rahe hai to inki badalot.’’ In the video, the make-up artist continues giving Big B a final touch-up as he interacts with the contestant and also further informs the audience how Deepak has been working with him for 40 years.’’

Take a look at the video here

This season of Kaun Banega Crorepati promises new beginnings and uniqueness which will set it apart from the previous seasons. Even Mr Bachchan will return with a brand-new avatar with his fashion game on point. Earlier the Pink actor’s stylist Priya Patil had informed that the host will be styled with the evolving fashion trends which he will pull off in a classy manner. She further shared, “For Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 my mood board will include the brief of keeping the look fresh and new. We have moved a step ahead and added some fresh elements to keep the classy look intact. Sir will be seen in classic three-piece suits, Jodhpuri scarfs, Bandhagalas and Jodhpuri suits but there will be a color play to make an interesting combination of contrasting colors. The waistcoats will too have color patterns like black and white and wine against navy.”

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will premiere on 14 August 2023. The show will feature contestants from different backgrounds and fields who will talk about their dreams and share their inspiring journeys with the audience. The show will air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

