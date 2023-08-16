Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Host Amitabh Bachchan gives an important life lesson to a contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with a bang with its 15th season. The audiences have already been loving the updated version of the game show. The host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan too has returned with more energy and a distinct change in his style. In the new episode, we see Mr Bachchan imparting an important life lesson to a contestant named Anshu Kumar Shahi when he risks his game. Here’s what he said.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a life lesson to contestants

In the new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, a contestant named Anshu Kumar Shahi ends up losing the name after he fails to answer the 8th question despite having all the lifelines. Big B gives a piece of helpful advice to Anshu and all the other contestants as he says, “Learn a lesson from this if you have all the lifelines and you do not know the answer then better not take a risk, instead take help from the lifeline and move ahead in the game.” Anshul had easily answered the first five questions winning the cash prize of Rs 40,000 but he ended up losing in the 8th question taking a risk on not using up a lifeline. This brought him down on the game and he walked away with a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Take a look at the latest promo of the show

The contestant Anshul Shahi hailed from Muzzafarpur, Bihar and he even shared his stories of struggle with the host and the audiences. He told everyone how he works as a generator operator from 9 am to 11 am and later works as a security card from 11 pm to 7 am. He further shared his dream of becoming an IPS officer and how he wants to achieve this dream with all his hard work. Big B even got nostalgic about Shahi’s home town Muzaffarpur and how he had visited the town for Kavi Sammelan (Poetry meet up) and met new writers across the Ganga River. Shahi further expressed his wish of visiting new countries, especially Russia.

About the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 premiered on 14 August 2023. This season has witnessed some changes in the game promising to be more exciting than the previous seasons. The change in the game is that the contestant will win bonus points in the second round with Super Sandook and also the audience will win a special gift after answering a question. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

ALSO READ: Here is how mom-to-be Disha Parmar is fulfilling her midnight cravings-PIC