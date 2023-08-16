Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Host Amitabh Bachchan opens up on how he deals with social media and trolls

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 has finally premiered and it has already started making headlines with its new episodes. The quiz game reality show has returned after an upgrade and update which is also reflected on the fashion game of host Amitabh Bachchan. In the new episodes, we see host Amitabh Bachchan sharing with a young contestant Dhimahi Trivedi how he manages his life especially dealing with trolls.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on how he deals with trolls and social media

On being asked by a young contestant Dhimahi Trivedi on how he deals with trolls and social media Big B spoke up, “I remove some time for it and I write blogs every day. If I miss some day then my EFs are there to call me and remind me. There have been instances when I have already written blogs but forgotten to post them, so I need to write them without fail. Social media helps me to connect with people. See in life we will always see good and bad reactions. One must not fear the trolls but instead challenge them and do what you actually love.”

Take a look at the latest promo of the show

Dhimahi had shared with Mr Bachchan that she is surprised by the way he manages his social media and work life. She even said that she could only manage to give 30 minutes and rest to her family as she has to manage both her studies and passion for sports. Dhimahi even revealed her dream of representing the country on an international level in Table Tennis and has even managed to clear the nationals. At present, she is preparing for the selection and wishes someday she gets a chance to represent India on the world map. Trivedi got all excited when she is called by the host to play the game and came to the hot seat crying her heart out and playing Garba. She even made Big B sit first out of respect and her sweet gesture won him and the audience hearts.

Dhimahi had started playing the game well but ended up losing in the 8th round thus taking only Rs 10,000 cash prize with her. Despite using the last lifeline, she answers the question wrong and loses the game. Trivedi’s father even shared how he had first visited the KBC sets when his daughter was small and since then she has dreamt to bring back to the sets again.

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 premiered on 14 August 2023. This season there have been some changes in the game with bonus points for contestants in the second round and a special prize for the audience. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani visits Abhishek Malhan at hospital; embraces her 'hero'