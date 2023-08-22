Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Host Amitabh Bachchan reveals his fear of police; deets inside

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 is already gaining a lot of popularity with its twists and new changes in the game. The audience is hooked to the show from the beginning of the new season. The audience enjoys the way host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is interacting with the contestants in a healthy and friendly manner. In recent episodes, the host was seen discussing police officers’ brutality and how he is scared of the police with a contestant Kunal Singh Dodia.

Host Amitabh Bachchan discusses getting scared of police with a contestant

In recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, the host Amitabh Bachchan talked to a contestant Kunal Dodhia who is a police offer and revealed how he is scared of police as he said, “It scares when they swing their batons and stop your car anywhere asking to open mouth to check if we are drunk.” The latter said I work in a police department that makes sure the officials do not misuse their powers. One must fear the law, not the police.” and Big B agreed with his opinion. Dodia further added, “99.5 % of people in this world are good. The few who become criminals also usually do things out of their own circumstances and such people should be dealt with patience. Even the police strike friendship with turned criminals who later help them with information. I think normal friends we police need criminal friends.

Take a look at the promo of the show

The contestant Kunal started playing the game well and managed to answer the first few questions without using any lifelines. They even got into fun banters regarding the opinions of wives. Dodia revealed how his family thinks that he is too lazy and he wants to change only if his wife’s demands are valid. Big B gave him a hilarious reply that a wife’s demands are always valid while the contestant joked that the former clearly has more experience than him.

The contestant manages to crush the Super Sandook round and wins Rs 25 lakh becoming the rollover contestant for the next day. Later, Senior Bachchan asks him what will he do with the prize money and Dodhia opened up on how he lost his grandparents in the pandemic and even his father was hospitalised in the ICU for a month. He wants to pay back the loans he had taken for their treatments and also take his family on a vacation.

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on 14 August 2023. The upcoming episodes promise to be more exciting with new contestants from different backgrounds. One can catch the daily episodes on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

