Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Host Amitabh Bachchan reveals interesting details about Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 is gaining massive popularity with each passing episode. The show keeps trending on social media and other new websites for some or the other. Whether it is the interesting set of questions, the twists, heartwarming moments or the host Amitabh Bachchan having fun interacting with the contestants and guests. In the recent episodes of the quiz game reality show Big B engaged in a fun discussion with contestant Kunal Singh Dodia. Mr Bachchan gave an interesting detail about popular actress Madhuri Dixit's connection with the dog Tuffy from the classic film Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

Amitabh Bachchan gives interesting details about Madhuri Dixit.

In the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, in the second round of the game worth Rs 20,000 contestant Kunal Singh Dodia was asked about the animal which plays the role of the umpire in the blockbuster romantic drama Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Kunal answers it is Tuffy and Big B remembers how the lead actress Madhuri Dixit ended up adopting the cute dog Tuffy after the film’s release.

Take a look at the promo of the show

The episode became more engaging with Kunal revealing to Mr Bachchan that how he is a completely different person at home and is a lazy person who completes his work at his own pace. Due to this, the father and family members are fed up with his behavior and even disagree with his father who feels he is not responsible enough. Dodhia further revealed that even his wife is upset with him for not taking her out anywhere and that she has given up all her hopes on him. He tells Big B that his wife always questions his diet and he can only fulfil his wife’s demands if it is valid. The Jhund actor motivates him to change himself for the better and even humorously tells him that a wife’s demands are always valid.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

The contestant Kunal Singh Dodhia is a police officer and wishes to win a sufficient price amount to repay the loans he took for his family’s treatment during the pandemic. He even desires to take his family on a vacation with the cash prize. Dodhia succeeds in winning Rs 25 lakhs and becomes a rollover contestant for the next day.

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 had a grand launch on 14 August 2023. This season has introduced some changes in the game with the bonus Super Sandook second round and a special question for the audience. The latest episodes air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya written update August 22: Nidhi attempts to kill Preeta