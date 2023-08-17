Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Host Amitabh Bachchan shares his beard secrets with contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 had a grand launch. The audiences and loyal fans of the show are already loving the new changes in the quiz game reality show from an apparent change in the style to the renewed fashion game of the host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. In the latest episodes, Big B also opened up about his beard style with contestant Kapil Dev. Here’s what he said.

Amitabh Bachchan shared his beard secrets with a contestant

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, we saw the host Amitabh Bachchan praising contestant Kapil Dev’s moustache to which the latter asks him how he maintains his beard. He also shared how his look from the film Aks influenced his style. Big B humorously replied, “I do not maintain my beard, they maintain themselves.” The pink actor further added, “I was asked to maintain my beard style like this during the shoot of my movie AKS, I used to look into the mirror and love this style. With age, there are other things that reflect on your face like wrinkles and a double chin. Later, I realised it helps me hide the double chin and even keeps making me free from wrinkles. So I decided to keep this beard style and even trim at times.”

Take a look at the new promo of the show

Kapil started playing the game well and even managed to win Rs 70,000 in the Super Sandook round. However, he wished to revive his audience poll instead of cashing on the round. He further read a letter and told how much his father had supported him in his journey. Finally, Kapil won Rs 12,50,000 with the help of the audience poll lifeline thus becoming a rollover contestant.

There was also an interesting connection between Kapil and Senior Bachchan as they found out they belong to the same state. Kapil further told Mr Bachchan that he belongs to both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and that Bihar is a small village located within the state of Uttar Pradesh. Later, Kapil even started describing the beautiful things about his village. He described the mesmerising sight of the confluence of the five rivers Chambal, Yamuna, Sindhu, Kwari and Pahuj forms.

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 launched on 14 August 2023. This season has promised to be different from the previous seasons after an upgrade and update. There will be contestants from different backgrounds coming to fulfil their dream irrespective of setbacks. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv