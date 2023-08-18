Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Host Amitabh Bachchan's answer on his favorite actress will leave you in splits

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 met with a rousing welcome and adulation from the audience. While it's been just a few episodes that have aired, the quiz reality game show already has the audiences hooked. The host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has also been garnering praise for his upgraded fashion game and positive interaction with the contestants. In the latest episodes, Senior Bachchan gave an interesting answer when asked about his favorite actress from the film industry which left everyone in splits.

Amitabh Bachchan gives an interesting answer about his favorite actress

In the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, a contestant named Rahul Kumar Nema told host, Amitabh Bachchan how Katrina Kaif is his favorite actress from Bollywood and asked the same question to him. Big B had an interesting reply to this question as he said, “Now I am in big trouble. All the actresses I have worked with till now are my favorites. If I just take one actress’s name after I get out of the shoot others will be upset. Now I do not even get to work with many young actresses as I have grown old. I would not even get the little respect I am getting. All the actresses are very talented.’’

Take a look at the recent promo of the show

Later, the contestant told him that he saw Big B dancing with actress Kriti Sanon to which the latter told him that it was just for a programme. The Pink actor even revealed that he has danced with all the actresses he has worked with him. The contestant Rahul Kumar even shared his inspiring journey with the audience and talked about his genetic disease. He shared that he is suffering from Osteogenesis imperfect in which bones get fractured easily and currently he has 360 fractures on his body. Rahul further proudly revealed that the stage of KBC is only where we can stand with his knowledge and will give him recognition.

Rahul started playing the game well and easily managed to clear the first round winning Rs 10,000 as a cash prize. Later on, he also manages to win the Super Sandook Round with the help of an audience poll. The episode ended with him winning Rs 80,000 and becoming the rollover contestant for the next day.

More about the show

The upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will be more fun and exciting. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Abhishek Bachchan along with co-star Saiyami Kher and director R Balki to promote their film Ghoomar. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

