Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: How contestant Tajinder Kaur couldn't answer the 1 crore question but won over the audiences

Tajinder Kaur became the rollover contestant in the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The former banker won her chance to play the game with Amitabh Bachchan and called it her dream come true. She became the first contestant to give all correct answers in Super Sandook and also got her wish to go out to dinner with Big B. She played very well in the game and shared her cancer survival story too which has led her to live life freely without any worry of tomorrow.

Tajinder Kaur couldn't answer 1 crore questions but won over the audiences

As Tajinderji gradually moved forward with her game by answering correctly, she was able to win 50 lakhs very easily without any lifeline.

Tajinderji played very well and by answering the 10 questions correctly, she revived her ask the audience's lifeline. She faced the final question of one crore where she got confused with two options. She took her two lifelines and called her daughter-in-law in London. As time passed, she was unable to answer and Tajinderji decided to quit. After quitting the game, she guessed the answer but that was wrong. Since she already won big, she was happy to be on the show and meet her crush Amitabh sir. With her determination and sharpness, she won people's hearts.

Apart from this, she had a great time on the show. She also got a chance to go on a dinner with the Piku actor and also requested Amitji to take her husband. As Tajinderji leaves, the next round of fastest finger first happens a contestant wins a chance to sit on the hot seat. the contestant happens to be a food delivery person, who wishes to win a good amount so that he can start something on his own.

He expressed his situation to be very tiring as they hardly get time to eat or rest. they are busy with delivering food to people and in peak months for more money they work for more hours.

About the show

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is coming soon. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

ALSO READ: Abhinav Shukla answers trolls 'most asked questions', reveals WHY he doesn't post PICS with Rubina Dilaik