Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Ishan Kishan makes Amitabh Bachchan choose movie title that describes Jaya Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is in its grand finale week. In a new episode of the quiz show, viewers witnessed talented Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana as the special guests. While the duo displayed a fairly played game, they also shared some inspiring stories from their lives. However, what caught netizens’ attention was Ishan showcasing his humorous side on the hot seat. He shared some really interesting moments with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Ishan Kishan makes Amitabh Bachchan choose a movie title to describe Jaya Bachchan

While interacting with the host, Ishan Kishan named a few movies that featured Big B and asked him to select one of them that he would like to attach to his wife Jaya Bachchan’s name. The options were- Khuda Gawah, Sarkar, Don and Shahenshah. Sr. Bachchan gave an unmissable response and said, “Bhaisaab, ismein koi bhi dorahi nahi hai ke woh title hona chahiye Sarkar (There is no doubt in it that the title should be Sarkar).”

Not just this, Ishan once again tickled the funny bone of the audience and viewers when he narrated an anecdote related to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The young cricketer stated, “Once I was in Dubai during the pandemic for IPL and had a lot of luggage to carry back. So, I asked my friends to help me out. However, I later realized that my friends had left. I went inside the dressing room in search of them and said something to my friends. One of my team’s bowlers, Mohsin gave me a hint with his eyes that someone was sitting there. I shifted my focus to find Sachin sir there. I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say. So, I just removed my airpods, greeted him, and apologized for my mistake.”

Here’s a glimpse from the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Ishan Kishan also shared what made him choose the field of cricket. He said, “I started playing cricket at the age of 7-8 years just to stay away from studies. I insisted my father to put me in cricket. I used to enjoy playing it. Then my coaches asked my father to let me concentrate on cricket; I had scope. I would play from Jharkhand under 16. Once, there was an open trial and I got selected from there.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

