Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Madhapar contestant proud to be from village that helped during Indo-Pak war 1971

The show Kaun Banega Crorepati had an interesting contestant after Rahul won INR 25,00,000 in the game. This contestant hails from a small village Madhapar in Kachchh, Gujarat. Pravin Premilaben Gorasia became the next contestant who won the fastest finger first and played the game with Amitabh Bachchan. As the host asked to introduce him, he shared an interesting thing about his village. He shared that his village played a significant part in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is registered in Indian history.

A contestant from Madhapar offers to work with Big B

Pravin Premilaben Gorasia introduces himself to Amitabh Bachchan and shares that he is a scriptwriter and wishes to a movie with the Pink actor.

Pravin shared that his village played a vital role during the Indo-Pak war in the year 1971. The contestant shared," The airstrip was destroyed by the Pakistani troopers. They bombed the runway so that the fighter plane could not land on the Indian base. These 200 women from my village worked for 72 hours non-stop and built the runway. I'm proud that I'm representing them and belong to that place that my grandmother and all those women who helped the army in wartime."

Rahul takes 25 Lakhs home

In the previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant hailing from a small village, Rahul amazed the audience with his knowledge. The young contestant wanted to give his family a better living and shocked viewers by winning INR 25,00,000 rupees in yesterday's episode. Amitabh Bachchan was immensely pleased to see a young mind playing smoothly. At this point in the game, many players get nervous and quit but Rahul played like a pro. While answering the question for 50 lakhs, Rahul got a bit nervous. Since he didn't have any lifeline, he decided to quit.

Surprisingly when he guessed the answer, it was correct. Had he played the game, he would have taken 50,00,000 home. Stay tuned for more.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan hugs the contestant on behalf of his family