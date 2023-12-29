Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Meet the contestant who lives in same hostel room as Amitabh Bachchan once stayed

It is the Grand Finale Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Host Amitabh Bachchan will be missed on the small screen. The amazing host not only entertains the audience but also often forms a special connection with the contestants on the show. In one of the recent episodes, contestant Avinash Bharti made an interesting revelation and Big B connected with him immediately. The contestant stays in the same hostel room in college which was once shared by the host.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a sweet moment with contestant

In the fastest finger round, the question was: Arrange these in the order a contestant usually encounters them in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The options were: A. 1 Crore Question B. Super Sandook C. Pehla Padav D. Fastest Finger First

Contestant Avinash gave the correct answer in the least time which was in the order of D, C, B, A.

As the host asks him to take the seat, he folds his hand and greets the audience. Before taking the seat he also lies on the floor in disbelief. Big B comes over and jokes that if he doesn’t get up, he has to arrange for blankets and pillows for him. The contestant touches his feet and takes the seat.

He also cries putting his head on the seat and Amitabh Bachchan pats his back. He also offers the contestant water and tissue to wipe his tears. The audience cheers as the actor himself wipes the tears from his face and also fixes his hair. It was indeed an overwhelming moment for the contestant.

Before explaining to him the rules of the games, Amitabh Bachchan notices that the companion seat is empty. He asks the contestant why he hasn’t brought anyone with him.

The contestant explains that he is one of the lucky ones who got the opportunity to study outside his village. And he promised his mother that he would return after becoming an IAS officer or winning Kaun Banega Crorepati. He mentioned that the last time he went to his village was in 2019.

Further, the contestant also feels good saying that the people seated in the audience are like his family only and he can proceed with their blessings.

Contestant reveals he stays in the same hostel room where Big B once stayed

Big B also asks the contestant if he has decided what he wants to be in life. The contestant who is from Uttar Pradesh is studying in Delhi and aims to become an IAS officer. A student of Kirori Mal College in DU, he tells Big B, "Sir, mein aapke college ka junior hu. Jaha aapne 3 saal bitaya hain, room no. 27, waha mein 3 saal se raha hu."

Big B asks him if the hostel room is still the same. Further, the host adds, “It’s in a corner. Didn’t study a bit. Would escape from the room to go and watch films. All those years spent in college have gone to waste.” Big B adds, “B.Sc kiye hai, much bhi yaad nahi hain, B.Sc ka B bhi upoyog nahi ho raha hai.”

This makes everyone laugh. But the contestant tells him that he is become a megastar and he has been inclined toward it since the beginning.

Check out pictures of the hostel room here:

On this episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the contestant played well, and in the next episode, he will be playing for the Rs 1 Crore question.

