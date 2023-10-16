Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan exudes charm in his Navratri looks: WATCH

Hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 remains a popular quiz show where contestants can win up to Rs 7 crore by putting their knowledge. In a recent promo clip of the show, the legendary actor is seen embracing various ethnic looks in the show. Kaun Banega Crorepati is celebrating Navratri special this week and with goddess Durga's blessing, Amitji will inaugurate the show. He is seen sharing some words of wisdom and the significance of this auspicious week.

Amitabh Bachchan exudes an ethnic look for festive week

This Navratri week, Amitabh Bachchan dons diverse traditional attire in a promo, featuring kurta-pajama, achkan-dhoti, a suit, and South Indian garb, exuding a warm and spirited welcome to his audience

Have a look:

He says, "Navratri ka shubh aaramb ho chuka hai... Vidya, Gyan, Kala aur Sanskriti jinke alag alag roop hai...aaj woh desh ke rang hai... Humne bhi apne aap ko isme rangne ki koshish ki hai...Bolo Jai Ambey Mata Ki" (Education, Knowledge, Art, and Culture are different auras of her...today they are the colors of the nation. We also tried to paint ourselves in those shades.)

Apart from this in today's episode, Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah and social worker Hare Ram Pandey will be seen marking their presence on the show. In one of the promos, the actor introduced Hare Ram Pandey, the father of orphaned girls, to the audience. In a video montage of Pandey Ji's home is shared with the audience. Pandey Ji said that after doing so many puja paths in his life, he has never felt so blessed as he feels while taking care of these girls. He promises to do that till he is alive.

The audience and Sr Bachchan give a standing applause to the social worker. For the unversed, the prize money Shah and Pandey Ji will raise will be given to these girls for their education. The upcoming week of the show will be dedicated to girl child and women empowerment.

About the show Kaun Banega Crorepati

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is currently airing. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

