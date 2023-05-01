Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan hosted show's registration begins; Deets Inside

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular reality shows on Television screens and fans love to watch it. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It offers an opportunity for the common people to win a huge amount as a cash price. Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. After 14 successful seasons, now the makers had recently announced the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Once again Big B is all set to don the hat as a host and will be seen interacting with the contestants and celebrities who will be seated on the hot seat.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo:

A few hours ago, Sony TV took to their official social media handle and announced the registration of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15. Amitabh Bachchan was seen asking the second question to the fans of the show. The second question is -Who is the director of the Hindi film Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan? In the promo, host Big B also mentioned that the answers are supposed to be submitted before 9 pm.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Here is the second question for the registration of #KaunBanegaCrorepati. To register, Download/ Update SonyLIV App or SMS your answer on 509093. Send us your answer before tonight, 1st May, 2023, 9 PM. Registration link in Bio."

Details about Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Led by Amitabh Bachchan, contestants will be quizzed for 15 days before the show begins. The Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 registration period runs from April 29th to May 15th, 2023.

Speaking about the show, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted 14 successful seasons of the quiz show, and the 15th season will return soon on the screens. The host is popular for his interaction with the contestants and is a huge hit among the audience. The legendary actor also shares tidbits about his personal life on the show, which is very much liked by the audience. However, the premiere date of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is not yet announced by the channel.

