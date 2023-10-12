Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan lauds social worker Hare Ram Pandey for adopting girl child

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has welcomed several celebrities on the show since the first episode aired. In the previous week, Zakir Khan and Faisal Khan (Khan Sir), popular YouTube personalities, were seen on the show. In the coming week, two new guests will grace the show with the team of KBC celebrating the Navratri special. On this auspicious occasion, Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah and social worker Hare Ram Pandey will be seen marking their presence on the show. A promo video of the upcoming Navratri special episode was out on Instagram, and in the clip, the actress is seen introducing Hare Ram Pandey, the father of orphaned girls, to the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on social worker Hare Ram Pandey

The promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati shows the journey of Hare Ram Pandey who has sheltered all those orphaned girls who have been thrown out of society because they were girls.

Here take a look-

The promo opens with Amitabh Bachchan saying, "Kayee log apni aasahai betiyo ko kacchre me phaik deta hai. (Some people throw their girl child just because girls are helpless)." Shefali Shah then continues, "Inn saari betiyo ko Pandeyji ne adopt kiya hai... (Pandey ji has adopted these girls)."

A video montage of Pandey Ji's home is shared with the audience. Pandey Ji then says, "Jitna puniya hume pujja path se nahi mila...utna punya mujhe inn betiyo ki seeva me mil raha hai... main yeh marte dum tak karta rahunga (After doing so much pujja path in my life, I have never felt so much blessed that I feel while taking care of these girls....I will keep doing it till I die.)"

The audience and Sr Bachchan give a standing applause to the social worker. For the unversed, the prize money Shah and Pandey Ji will raise will be given to these girls for their education. The upcoming week of the show will be dedicated to girl child and women empowerment.

About the show Kaun Banega Crorepati

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is currently airing. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

