Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan laughs after contestant tells him full form of Maths; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, India's iconic quiz show, is currently airing and has kept its audience glued to their television screens across the country. After 14 hugely successful seasons, KBC continues to be a popular television show that effortlessly brings families together and keeps them on the edge of their seats, anticipating every question. Adding to the show's appeal is the magnetic presence of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts it flawlessly. In the newly released promo, a young contestant reveals her hate for maths and Big B signs himself for disliking the subject.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his dislikeness for Maths

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a young contestant shares her hate for maths. She says, "Sir, mujhe maths se bahut darr lagta hai" (Sir I'm very afraid of Maths.) Amitji replies, "Hume bhi bahut darr lagta hai..."(I'm also very scared of Maths.) The contestant continues, "Sir mera toh maths ke saath aisa hai ki meri aatma tujhe humesha sataye.." (But sir, for me it's like my soul will always haunt you.) This makes Amitji laugh. She continues by saying that this is the full form of the subject; MATHS (Meri Aatma Tujhe Humesha Sataye).

The Piku actor laughs and says, "Yeh jo aapne mujhe diya hai...kya batae..." (This thing that you have given me...what can I say.) He continues, "Kabhi kabhi toh aise logo se pala padta hai...yaha nahi...bahar koi kuch gadbad ya pareshaan karega toh hum bol denga..ja tu bhi maths hai.."(Sometimes some people are just pain..if they'd trouble me I'll say to them you're maths..) The audience breaks into a huge laughter.

This week, the show is coming with a surprise. This season, there will be a family week, where contestants with their families will be playing the quiz. It's going to be exciting so do not miss the show.

In the previous week, a contestant called Amitabh Bachchan multifaceted. The actor was humbled after hearing this and told her that it is his audience that keeps him mentally fit and motivates him to do good for them.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati has given a lot of contestants to live their dreams and make them come true. The previous week in Kaun Banega Crorepati, the nine forms of Goddess Durga were dedicated to women. One of the guests was Dil Dhadkane Do actress Shefali Shah and social worker Hare Ram Pandey. He fathered more than 20 girl children, who were abandoned and left to die by their own families. Stay tuned to know more.

