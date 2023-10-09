Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears as fans surprise him on birthday

When it comes to having fun, Amitabh Bachchan knows how to make someone laugh. The actor is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and jokes about strange things with his audience. The Brahmastra actor is often seen interacting with his audience. Interact with the contestants, their families, and the show's viewers. In the upcoming week, on Kaun Banega Crorepati, fans give the host the biggest surprise for his birthday. The actor is seen very emotional after the surprise is revealed.

This week the team of Kaun Banega Crorepati has planned a surprise for Big B. This week is dedicated to the Pink actor and his fans got the actor an amazing surprise.

Have a look:

The promo opens with Amiti getting emotional and telling the audience, "Aur kitna rulayege aap, ab bas kardo... Mai sabh ko tissue deta hu...aaj meri baari aagai.." (How much will you people make me cry... its enough now...I always give tissue to wipe tears now it's my turn...). Why did the actor get so emotional? What does he see that got him to shed tears? The actor even said that out of all his birthday celebrations, this with the audience is the best. Stay tuned to know.

There have been many instances that got the actor emotional. In the previous season on his birthday, the actor was surprised by his mother's voice. The actor could not keep his tears back. In another season, his family surprised him with a famous box of sweets named Piniyaa from his hometown.

Apart from this, in the previous episode, Rahul won 25 lakhs on the show and had a great time talking with the host. The host was delighted to hear his flight stories and his ambition to make a better living for his family.

About the show

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is coming soon. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

