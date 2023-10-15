Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he made THIS request to his in-laws during marriage

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by the renowned Amitabh Bachchan, remains a hugely cherished popular quiz show where contestants can win up to 7 crore rupees by showcasing their wisdom and knowledge. In a recent promo clip for the show, the legendary actor delighted the audience by sharing a heartwarming memory from his own wedding to Jaya Bachchan. This personal anecdote provided a warm and relatable moment, giving viewers a more intimate connection with the iconic star.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the request he made to his in-laws during marriage

In a recent promo of the renowned show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan interacted with contestants and reminisced about his wedding day. Dressed in a traditional dhoti kurta, Big B looked dashing as he shared a memory from his marriage with Jaya Bachchan. He recalled making a request to his in-laws and shared, “Yeh jo conical topi hai yeh vivah ke samay par Bangal meiin pehante hai," with the contestant on the hot seat further promptly identifying it as Topor.

Continuing his anecdote, Amitabh Bachchan humorously added, “Apko toh malum hai humara Bengal se sambandh hai. Pata nhi kyun aisa pehnate hai, kyun aisa banaya hai. Humko achaa nahi lag raha tha, toh Jaya ke jitne parivaar vale hai unko bola ki humko shama kar dijiye. Hum apki beti se biyah kar lenge par yeh topi mat pehnaiye. (You know I have this connection with Bengal. I don't know why they wear it or why it's made like this. I didn't like it, so I asked Jaya's family to forgive me. I'll marry your daughter, but please don't make me wear this hat).” He shared this amusing incident with a hearty laugh.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 update

Amitabh Bachchan has returned to television screens with the 15th season of the immensely popular quiz-based reality game show. Premiered on August 14, the newest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has quickly enamored audiences, cementing its position as a cherished entertainment extravaganza. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

