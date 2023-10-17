Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan reveals secret of being ‘multifaceted’: WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan is often seen interacting with his fans. The Kaun Banega Crorepati host loves to be around his audience and takes his privilege to be around people who love him. He cracks jokes around them, takes care of their comfort and most of all gives them a homely warmth. Not just the audience, but the hot seat contestants are also fascinated by his life experiences and words of wisdom. In a recent promo, a female contestant asked Big B about his power of multitasking.

Amitabh Bachchan flattered after being called multifaceted

This week in Kaun Banega Crorepati, a female contestant asked Amitji, the secret about his multi-tasking. The contestant says,"Mai aapse puchna chahti hu ki aap toh itne Multifaceted hai, aap itni saari cheeze kaise handle kar lete hai?" (I wanted to ask what is the secret behind you being multifaceted? How do you manage to multitask?)

The host replies, "Yeh aapse kisne keh diya ki hum multifaceted hai?" (Who said that I'm multifaceted?) She replies, "Sir aap raat ke doo baje bhi post karte ho just reached home. Aap humko chodte nahi ho...humko hamesha updated rakhte ho...aur phir itna sara kaam bhi...aap kaise apne aap ko mentally kaise fit rakhte ho rakhte ho?" (Sir you always update us with your day, reach home, and stuff. Then you are doing all this work too. How do you keep yourself mentally fit after so much work?)

Amitabh Bachchan replies, "Aapse mil liye ho gaye mentally fit...Janta se mil liya...hogaye mentally fit...Yeh humare prerna strot hai" (I met you all.. got mentally fit, met the audience again mentally fit. You people are my energy source.)

Apart from this, the actor will be seen wearing Indian attire on different days. In the show, the auspicious days of Goddess Durga(Navratri) will be celebrated; tributing to Indian women. Education, Knowledge, Art, and Culture are different auras of Mata Ambey and these auspicious days will bring peace and prosperity to our lives.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati has given a lot of contestants to live their dreams and make them come true. It has been instrumental in changing people's lives and supports esteemed causes like those of Hare Ram Pandey. This week in Kaun Banega Crorepati, the nine forms of Goddess Durga will be dedicated to women. Stay tuned to know more.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Dil Dhadakne Do actress Shefali Shah wanted a girl child; 'I asked the doctor...'