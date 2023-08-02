Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan unveils a game-changing addition; Can you guess what it is?

Kaun Banega Crorepati never fails to captivate audiences with its unique blend of knowledge and entertainment. Hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring millions to test their intellect and chase their dreams. With heartwarming stories, nail-biting moments, and life-changing prizes, KBC remains a platform for ordinary people to showcase their extraordinary knowledge. After 14 successful seasons, the 15th season of the show is all set to grace the screens with Mr Bachchan taking the seat of the host like always. The makers have announced the premiere date and time of the show and are realizing multiple promos to increase engagement. And now, another twist awaits the audience!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 new promo:

A few minutes ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see KBC host Big B introducing a game-changing addition that is a 'Super Sanduk'. Sharing this, he says, "Mushkil vakt aasan hojayega, joh kho gaya mil jayega, jab KBC mein Super Sanduk aayega. Yeh naya badlav kisi jaadu ke pitare se kam nahi hai. Badal raha hai desh, badal rha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Difficult times will become easier, what was lost will be found, when the Super Safe (Super Sanduk) arrives on KBC. This new addition is no less than a magic treasure chest. The country is changing, Kaun Banega Crorepati is changing.)"

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 new promo here-

The caption of the Kaun Banega Crorepati promo read, "Naya season, naye badlav, ab aa gaya hai Super Sandook jo banayega khel ko aur bhi romanchak! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati 14th Aug se, Som-Shukr raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is coming soon. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers really enjoy.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will start on August 14 and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

