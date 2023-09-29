Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Flight seat to Hot seat; will this contestant win big?

Many contestants come to Kaun Banega Crorepati to give their dreams a chance to fly. A contestant hailing from a small village wins the chance of a lifetime to play the game with Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant was happy to be sitting next to a legendary actor. In the new promo, Rahul shared his first experience of traveling in a plane while the actor listened to him with admiration. He even told the actor how much serenity his village and people's own.

Rahul was surprised to see a hefty bill at the airport

The promo opens with Rahul telling Big B, after winning a good amount about his life in his hometown. He shared a small anecdote with the host about his first time traveling on a flight.

Rahul said, "My people had warned me that when the plane takes off it looks like you are flying in the air, your heart will skip a beat. I ordered, three cups of tea for me and my companions and thought that it would be about 40 to 50 rupees but when I saw the bill it was 400 rupees. Sir, itna toh hum ek mahine me bhi nahi use karte..."(Sir we do not even use this much money in our village) Later in the promo, the contestant gets nervous as the next question posed to him is worth 50 lakhs.

Previously, Tajinder Kaur who is a resident from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh faced the question worth 1 crore but quit the show as she was unable to answer. Jaskaran became the first contestant in the running season to win 1 crore. He was even gifted a car from Hyundai after his big win. Then Jasnil Kumar who wanted to do something for his family won 1 crore with his knowledge.

About the Show

The actor has been hosting the show since the 2000s and since then the show has been a big hit among the audiences. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

